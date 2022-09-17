 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Reinholz, Carlton "Carl", 89. Tulsa, Pastor. Died Wednesday, September 7. A celebration of his life will be held at Red Fork Church of God in Tulsa, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:00 am.

