Tulsa

Tulsa. Hollon, Ruby, 77. Homemaker. Died Monday, August 22. Visitation: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, and Funeral: 1:00 pm, Friday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

