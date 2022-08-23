 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Roby, Peggy, 90. H.R. Benefits Coordinator for PSO. Died Friday August 19. Visitation, 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service, 10:00am, Wednesday, at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst Funeral Home

