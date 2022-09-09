 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa

Tulsa. Britten, Barbara Ann, 75. Office Manager. Died Tuesday, September 6. Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, at Moore's Southlawn. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

