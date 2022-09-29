 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Judy, Marcia, 81. Tulsa, Retired: Buyer, Kraftbilt. Died Tuesday, September 27. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Friday,Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert