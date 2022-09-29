 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dennis, Penny, 98. Tulsa, Bank Teller. Died Tuesday, September 27. Visitation, 6-8pm, Monday, October 3 at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Graveside service, 1pm, Tuesday, October 4 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

