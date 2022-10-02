 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa

Stokes, Mark David, 69. Tulsa, Director of IT with Tulsa Public Schools. Died Friday, September 16. Memorial Service 11 am Wednesday at Moore's Rosewood Chapel.

