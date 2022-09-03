 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa

Tulsa. Farmer, Robert D., Jr., 63. Retired US Army Veteran and O'Reilly Auto Parts Store Manager. Died Wednesday, August 31. No services are scheduled at this time. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

