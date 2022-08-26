Tulsa. Wharton, Leslie John, 95. Retired Purchasing Agent. Died Monday, August 22. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Rosary will be at 9:00 a.m., with Funeral Mass to follow at, 9:30 a.m., both on Saturday, at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.