Tulsa

Tulsa. Cates, Linda Kay, 74. Tulsa County Clerks Office Second Deputy. Died Sunday, September 4. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, at Moore's Southlawn. Funeral Service will be 2:00pm, Saturday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

