Tulsa. Wharton, Leslie John, 95. Retired Purchasing Agent. Died Monday, August 22. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Rosary will be at 9:00 a.m., with Funeral Mass to follow at, 9:30 a.m., both on Saturday, at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

