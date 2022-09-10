Tulsa. Charboneau, Linda, 81. Postal Clerk. Died Tuesday, September 6. Visitation will be held Sunday, 3-5pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1pm at Church on The Move, 7314 W. 41st St. Dillon Funeral Service.
