Campbell, Hearld, 92. Tulsa, Manager, Memorial South Mini Storage. Died Sunday, September 18. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, also at Traditions Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Oilton. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.