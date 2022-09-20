 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Campbell, Hearld, 92. Tulsa, Manager, Memorial South Mini Storage. Died Sunday, September 18. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, also at Traditions Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Oilton. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert