Tulsa. Prater, Robert W. "Bob", 85. US Ret. Cryptologic Technician Senior Chief Health & Safety Engineer, US Navy. Died Wednesday, August 31. Visitation 5-7pm Sunday, September 11, Moore's Rosewood Chapel. Memorial Service 2pm Monday, September 12, First Presbyterian Church. Moore's Rosewood
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.