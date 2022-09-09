 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Hale, Truman, 76. Wine and Spirits Broker and USMC Veteran. Died Tuesday, September 6. Memorial Services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, at Ablaze Church, 4901 S 177th E Ave. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

