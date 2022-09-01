 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Oglesby, Patricia Jean, 94

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 1 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Oglesby, Patricia Jean , 94. Homemaker. Died Tuesday, August 30. Visitation Service: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

