Southern, Cecil Dale, 84 years. Tulsa, Retired mechanic and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, September 14. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, at Easton Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

