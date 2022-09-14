 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Butcher, Marquieta, 81. Tulsa, Secretary. Died Friday, September 9. Visitation: Friday 11am-8pm. Funeral Service: Saturday 10am at Hayhurst Chapel. Hayhurst Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert