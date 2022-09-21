 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Colpitt, Frances Jean, 69. Tulsa, Renowned art historian, critic and author. Died Tuesday, September 13. Graveside Service 1PM Friday September 23rd, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

