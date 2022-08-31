 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Parker, Zelpha Ruth, 96. Retired: Secretary, Gulf Oil Co. Died Sunday, August 28. Visitation, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 4, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral, time and date to be announced later. Moore's Eastlawn

