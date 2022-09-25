 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Brown, Joleta "Jodie", 76. Tulsa, Target Associate. Died Wednesday, September 21. Graveside Service 3PM, Monday September 26, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

