Tulsa

Tulsa. Mineau, Kris, 80. Minister and Retired Colonel U.S. Air Force. Died Monday, September 5. Visitation on Friday, 5:00-7:00 pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, 10:00 am at Woodlake Church. Hayhurst

