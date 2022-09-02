 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Martin, Douglas, 75. Postal Worker/Army Veteran. Died Monday, August 29. Visitation will be held on Friday, 12 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 11:00 a.m., at Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert