Tulsa. Martin, Douglas, 75. Postal Worker/Army Veteran. Died Monday, August 29. Visitation will be held on Friday, 12 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 11:00 a.m., at Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home
