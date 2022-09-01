 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Prater, Robert W. "Bob", 85. US Ret. Cryptologic Technician Senior Chief Health & Safety Engineer, Ret. US Navy. Died Wednesday, August 31. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

