Tulsa. Ashworth, Harry, 92. United States Postal Carrier / Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, September 4. Visitation will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home Thursday from 3-7 pm. The Funeral Service will be held Eastland Baptist on Friday at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.