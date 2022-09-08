 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Ashworth, Harry, 92. United States Postal Carrier / Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, September 4. Visitation will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home Thursday from 3-7 pm. The Funeral Service will be held Eastland Baptist on Friday at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

