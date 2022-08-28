 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. McGrew Sr., Leon Edward, 79. Machinist for Boeing . Died Wednesday August 24. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday 4-7 pm. A graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 am. Floral Haven Funeral Home

