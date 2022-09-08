 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Howell, Carolyn, 87. Homemaker. Died Monday, September 5. Funeral Service 3pm Thursday, at Memorial Baptist Church. Moore Southlawn Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert