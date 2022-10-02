 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cole, Rev. Tommy R., 87. Tulsa, Minister/U.S. Army Veteran. Died Sept. 28, 2022. Visitation-12pm-8pm Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Service-1:00 p.m., Wednesday Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck

