Tulsa

Thompson-Keithline, Mary K. , 87. Tulsa, Retired Sears Sales Manager. Died Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

