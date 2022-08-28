 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Rule Jr., Richard Eric, 38. Cad-Cam Draftsman. Died August 13. Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck

