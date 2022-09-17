 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Miller, Margaret, 91. Tulsa, Retired: Bank Officer, F & M Bank. Died Thursday, September 15. Visitation: 3:00 pm 5:00 pm, Sunday, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 20, Rose Hill Cemetery. Moore's Eastlawn

