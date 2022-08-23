 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Hall, Earl, 94. Lab Tech for Sun Oil and Korean War Army Veteran. Died Sunday August 21. Viewing Wednesday, from 10am to 8pm and funeral services, Thursday, 10am at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

