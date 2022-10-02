 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mabon, David Taylor, 65. Tulsa, Minister. Died September 28, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00PM, on Monday, October 3, 2022 at First Christian Church, Miami, OK, with burial to follow at the GAR Cemetery, in Miami. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

