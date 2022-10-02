 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ebright, Dennis, 79. Tulsa, air force veteran and aeronautics mechanic/inspector. Died Friday, September 16. A memorial service will be held 12:00 pm., Saturday, October 8 at Asbury Church. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

