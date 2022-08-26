Tulsa. Gossett, Paul, 78. IT Technician, Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 23. A memorial service for Paul will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at Parish Church of St Jerome - 205 W King Street, Tulsa, OK 74106. Buter-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home
