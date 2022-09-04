 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Yeagle, Wiliam "Bill" Franklin, 88. Field Engineer for Honeywell and U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Monday, August 15. Memorial Service will be 11am, Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christ United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert