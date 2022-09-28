 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Davis, Edward L., 77. Tulsa, Fireman/ U.S. Army Veteran. Died Sept. 24, 2022. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck

