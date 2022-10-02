Van Dalsem, Norman "David", 84. Tulsa, PSO Electrical Lineman . Died Sunday, September 18, 2022. Memorial Gathering 3PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at The Bros. Houligan 4848 S. Yale Ave. Moore Southlawn Chapel
