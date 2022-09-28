 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Harper, Connie Charleen "Fulton", 76. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Sunday, September 25. Visitation: Wednesday, 9:00 - 8:00.. Service: Thursday, 11:00. Both at Mark Griffith, Westwood Chapel. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert