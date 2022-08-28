 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Wallace, Jr., Nelson, 84. Auto Mechanic for City of Tulsa. Died Sunday, August 21. Celebration of Life will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 29 at Camp Loughridge. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert