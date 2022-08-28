Tulsa. Wallace, Jr., Nelson, 84. Auto Mechanic for City of Tulsa. Died Sunday, August 21. Celebration of Life will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 29 at Camp Loughridge. Moore's Memory Chapel
