 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Babb Dooley, Cheryl, 65. Tulsa, President and CEO of Ebsco Spring Company. Died Thursday, September 8. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert