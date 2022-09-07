 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Biggs, Charley, 68. Owner and Publisher of Tulsa Beacon newspaper. Died Monday, August 29. Viewing Thursday, September 8, 12p.m.-7p.m. at Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Service 11a.m. Friday, September 9 at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

