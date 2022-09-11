 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Casteel, Carol Ann, 77. Tulsa, Retired American Airlines Accountant. Died Friday, September 9. Memorial service will be 10am Saturday, September 24 at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby- South Tulsa Funeral Service

