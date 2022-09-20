 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sohl, Lennie Louise, 93. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Monday, September 12. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Moore's Memory Chapel

