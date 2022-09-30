Mariani, Dennis, 78. Tulsa, American Airlines SP4 (T). Died Sunday, September 18. Funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Stillwater. Interment to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation
