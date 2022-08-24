 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa

Tulsa. Day, Stanley Keith, 64. Electrical Company General Manager. Died Sunday, August 21. Visitation will be 5-8pm, Thursday, at Moore's Southlawn. Graveside Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery.. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

