 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Middleton, Clinton Tyler, 35. Emergency Room RN. Died Friday, August 26. Celebration of Life Ceremony: 12:30pm, Wednesday, September 7, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert