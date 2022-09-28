 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Burgess, Cherie, 61. Tulsa, Dillard's Sales Associate. Died Friday, September 16. A celebration of life will be held on Friday 12:30 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home . Floral Haven Funeral Home

