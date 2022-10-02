Gulledge, Joanna, 48. Tulsa, Social Worker for Family and Children's Services.. Died Tuesday, September 27th.. Family will receive friends on Monday, from 6-8pm at Southlawn Funeral Service will be 2:00 on Tuesday at Moore Southlawn.. Moore Southlawn Chapel
