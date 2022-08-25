Tulsa. Conley, Cereita, 79. CNA - Visiting Nurses. Died Monday, August 22. Visitation will be 2-5 pm, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 30 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
